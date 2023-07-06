F1 warns ’stupid’ climate activists to skip British GP

By GMM 6 July 2023 - 15:03





Formula 1 has warned radical climate protesters to stay clear of this weekend’s British GP.

Last year at Silverstone, five such protesters jumped the spectators and sat on the circuit whilst the drivers circulated.

The same protest group has now struck at Wimbledon, with activists spreading confetti over the grass courts during play, after recently pouring powder onto clothe at the World Snooker Championship.

The Ashes cricket test at Lord’s was also halted last week when protesters jumped the fence.

"We are not here to dispute opinion on things," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali warned ahead of this weekend’s racing at Silverstone, "but we will dispute things that are getting dangerous.

"And destroying an event that 100,000 people come to I think is totally wrong," he added.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, said the climate activists are ignoring Formula 1’s sustainability credentials.

"Our industry is trailblazing in sustainability," he said. "We have sustainable fuels and in 2026 it will be 100 percent sustainable fuel."

Wolff also said drivers, spectators and the protesters themselves risk their lives by sitting on a circuit whilst F1 cars are "driving at 200mph".

"You’re seriously putting people at harm," said the Austrian.

British driver Lando Norris agrees, suggesting running onto a F1 circuit is "a stupid thing to do".

"It is a very selfish thing to do at the same time because of the consequences it has on the person who drives the car if something happens," said the McLaren star.

"Everyone has a right to protest and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways. I hope people are smart enough not to do it like this."