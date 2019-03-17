F1 under pressure over jailing in Bahrain

Pressure is once again being applied on the management of formula one by human rights activists.

The activists are concerned about the sport’s annual race in Bahrain, where the grand prix was even cancelled amid unrest in 2011.

Human Rights Watch and 16 other groups have sent letters to F1 authorities over the jailing of an activist who protested against the race and the regime on Facebook.

Bahrain said the activist was jailed for "broadcasting false and biased news" about Bahrain and "promoting terrorist acts".

The letter from the rights groups called on F1 to "uphold its commitment to human rights" by joining the condemnation of the jailing of Najah Yousif.

F1 lawyer Sacha Woodward Hill responded that the sport had been assured that the jailing "had nothing to do with the peaceful protest around the Bahrain grand prix".

Human Rights Watch described that stance as "absurd".