F1 to unveil new race-rotation scheme ’soon’

By GMM 6 September 2024 - 13:53





Stefano Domenicali has teased that Formula 1 will soon boast "many" grands prix in Europe.

Currently, although the old continent was the traditional and historic centrepiece of the sport, there are only 9 races in Europe on the 24-round schedule.

But there is currently a lot of talk about F1 wanting to expand to new hosts, triggering the concept of having some European rounds annually alternate from the start of the new regulations era in 2026.

Zandvoort, Spa-Francorchamps, Imola and Barcelona are early candidates for the alternating scheme, allowing them to be able to pay lower fees to Formula 1 and still keep their grands prix alive.

This week, as F1 CEO Domenicali unveiled the sport’s new sponsor Banco Santander in Spain, a reporter asked him if Germany stands a chance of making a comeback to the calendar.

"Germany has always been part of our calendar - and full of motorsport and automotive tradition," he said. "But unfortunately we don’t have a grand prix there these days.

"This is not because we don’t want to, but because the situation in Germany has changed. We are trying to find the right partners to start a constructive dialogue again.

"Audi is coming to Formula 1, and with Mercedes we have a strong partner. Everyone is pushing to find a solution, but we don’t have that solution yet," he is quoted as saying by Bild newspaper. "But our task is to finally find one."

The problem is that, in agreement with the teams, F1 owner Liberty Media has capped the calendar at a maximum of 24 races in any one year.

But a system of annual race rotations gives the sport more scope to expand within Europe.

"In 2026, you will see something interesting," Domenicali teased. "We are discussing with other organisers in Europe to do something that will be announced soon.

"2026 will be a year in which there will be many grand prix in Europe," he added. "At the moment we have many options."