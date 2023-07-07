F1 to trial spray-reducing ’mudguards’

By GMM 7 July 2023 - 10:31





Formula 1 is set to trial new wet-weather mudguards in a bid to eliminate the kind of visibility problems that led to the death of open-wheeler junior Dilano van ’t Hoff at Spa-Francorchamps.

The test will take place as part of the post-British GP tyre test at Silverstone next week, with McLaren and Mercedes taking part.

"I think if they work, I will definitely like to see them put in," said Red Bull driver Sergio Perez ahead of the British GP.

"It might allow us to race in more dangerous conditions, especially with what happened last weekend."

One of the most outspoken drivers about the situation at Spa was Lance Stroll, who said a solution like the mudguards should be implemented "as quickly as possible".

"And if it doesn’t work, we shouldn’t be putting ourselves in situations where we’re racing in conditions where we can’t see," the Aston Martin driver added.

Lando Norris agrees: "I’d say it’s about time that we’re going to do something. I think as drivers we’ve said it for years that something needs to be done."

Perez, however, pointed out that the mudguards could actually be "quite penalising" in terms of downforce.

FIA technical boss Nikolas Tombazis, a renowned F1 designer, said the idea is that the solution would only be implemented when rainfall is extreme.

"We think it will be something that you only use a couple of times a year," he is quoted by the Spanish newspaper Marca.

"We don’t want it to be that every time there’s a drop of rain, all of a sudden you have to fit these things together."