F1 to organise smarter calendar in 2024 - Wolff
"The European races, the Asian races, the Middle East races, the American races"
Search
Formula 1 will organise a smarter and more sustainable calendar for 2024, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed.
Currently, the stops on the calendar mean the thousands of personnel who travel from race to race are essentially "zig-zagging" across the world from one continent to another.
For instance, the last race was in Azerbaijan - separated by mere days from this weekend’s grand prix in Miami.
"We will no longer hop from continent to continent," Wolff told APA news agency. "If we are somewhere, we will stay there longer."
What he means is that the races will be more appropriately grouped together geographically.
"The European races, the Asian races, the Middle East races, the American races. That’s actually a no-brainer," Wolff said.
He said Mercedes also undertakes many of its own measures to reduce F1’s carbon footprint.
"We fly some of the time with sustainable aviation fuel," said the Austrian. "For the flights where we can’t find it, we offset our share of the flight’s fuel requirements by purchasing sustainable fuel."
Wolff said Formula 1 is also moving to sustainable fuels for the cars.
"If we can deliver a sustainable fuel, we can help ensure that a fuel is also developed for road production," he said.
"We have a billion viewers in the world. We have the task of beating this drum."
Mercedes F1
Hamilton unsure of Brad Pitt’s F1 driving plans
Wolff to sign new Hamilton deal in ’weeks’
’English people’ most upset about Russell clash
Miami GP boycott ’not for me to decide’ - Hamilton
More on Mercedes F1
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
F1 to organise smarter calendar in 2024 - Wolff
Domenicali open to talks with France’s Macron
Up to 10 ’sprints’ on F1’s 2024 calendar
F1 bosses say more ’shootout’ tweaks possible
Verstappen tells F1 to ’scrap’ sprint format
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Circuits
F1 to organise smarter calendar in 2024 - Wolff
Domenicali open to talks with France’s Macron
Cars to blame for boring Baku GP - drivers
Deputy PM admits Italian GP ’at risk’
Ferrari’s F1 struggles hurting Monza, Imola
More on Circuits