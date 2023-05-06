F1 to organise smarter calendar in 2024 - Wolff

By GMM 6 May 2023 - 12:01





Formula 1 will organise a smarter and more sustainable calendar for 2024, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed.

Currently, the stops on the calendar mean the thousands of personnel who travel from race to race are essentially "zig-zagging" across the world from one continent to another.

For instance, the last race was in Azerbaijan - separated by mere days from this weekend’s grand prix in Miami.

"We will no longer hop from continent to continent," Wolff told APA news agency. "If we are somewhere, we will stay there longer."

What he means is that the races will be more appropriately grouped together geographically.

"The European races, the Asian races, the Middle East races, the American races. That’s actually a no-brainer," Wolff said.

He said Mercedes also undertakes many of its own measures to reduce F1’s carbon footprint.

"We fly some of the time with sustainable aviation fuel," said the Austrian. "For the flights where we can’t find it, we offset our share of the flight’s fuel requirements by purchasing sustainable fuel."

Wolff said Formula 1 is also moving to sustainable fuels for the cars.

"If we can deliver a sustainable fuel, we can help ensure that a fuel is also developed for road production," he said.

"We have a billion viewers in the world. We have the task of beating this drum."