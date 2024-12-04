F1 to leave Zandvoort after 2026 Dutch GP

By GMM 4 December 2024 - 09:11





The Dutch GP will not be on the Formula 1 calendar after 2026.

Despite the Zandvoort event and Max Verstappen’s popularity, a dark cloud has hung over the race for some time. The existing contract was running out in 2025.

The current contract will be extended by one year but the decision has been made - the grand prix in Zandvoort will disappear from the Formula 1 calendar after 2026. Organisers have decided that 2026 will be the final edition, with a sprint race.

Over the past many months, Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk has been warning that his negotiations with Formula 1 about extending the contract were difficult.

"Many contracts with circuits expire in 2025 and FOM will have to figure out how many races they still want in Europe," he said recently, adding that organisers were not in a position to pay more to keep hosting Formula 1.

"At the moment, the risks are too great, but of course we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible," he said months ago.

"It is clear that the situation is precarious."

And now the bad news is all but official.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years. They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 ACADEMY series, and have also pioneered sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026. I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1.”

Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix, added: “The Dutch Grand Prix is the result of a unique collaboration between SportVibes, TIG Sports, and Circuit Zandvoort, who shared the ambition of bringing the race back to the Netherlands. What we have achieved so far is undoubtedly a huge success. The appreciation from our visitors, drivers, and teams has been unprecedented, and we are incredibly proud of that.

“While today’s announcement signals the end of a monumental era, we are confident there is plenty more for fans to look forward to at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2025 and 2026, including the Sprint in 2026.

“We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities. We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026.

“We wanted to take this step, while our event is adored and supported by passionate fans, residents, and the Formula 1 community. I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and all the team at Formula 1 for the hard work that has seen multiple contract extensions realised and the Dutch Grand Prix be such a success.”