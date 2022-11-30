F1 to have ’no more’ than record 24 races - CEO

By GMM 30 November 2022 - 10:01





Stefano Domenicali says the Formula 1 calendar is capped at a maximum of 24 grands prix for now.

There were a lot of tired faces in the Abu Dhabi paddock recently at the finale of the long 22-race calendar - but next year Las Vegas is hosting a much-anticipated race and China is currently scheduled to return to F1 in April.

The 24-grand prix schedule for 2023 is by far the longest in history, but the Liberty Media-owned sport may be keen to add even more races to capitalise on F1’s surging popularity.

"The sky is the limit," F1 CEO Domenicali smiled to Marca sports newspaper.

"No, it’s a joke. The limit, I think, is next year with 24 grands prix. That is an optimal dimension, taking into account the growth that we have had all over the world.

"No more", the Italian confirmed.

On another topic, former Ferrari boss Domenicali commented on 41-year-old Fernando Alonso’s latest team switch for 2023 and beyond to Aston Martin.

"This year he has shown that age is not a problem," said Domenicali.

"He is super motivated, a very competitive driver, very strong in his head, very professional. So it doesn’t surprise me at all, because Fernando has Formula 1 in his blood and his motivation is constant.

"Even when he left F1, he already had it in his head to return. Now, obviously, he deserves the place he has and I want him to have a competitive car because with a competitive car, Fernando is ahead," he added.