F1 to fix start light visibility problem

Changes are being made to help drivers at the back of the grid to see the starting lights in Bahrain.

In Australia, as an unforeseen consequence of the taller rear wings for 2019, drivers including Robert Kubica, Pierre Gasly and George Russell said they could not see the five lights on the Melbourne grid.

Russell, who drives for Williams, said he watched the red lights go out by looking at the reflection in the pit building.

"I don’t know if it will be a problem on all the tracks, but I’ve heard that additional lights will be installed here," he said in Bahrain.

Red Bull’s Gasly added: "I think they are planning to raise the starting lights a bit because it’s probably going to be an issue on other tracks as well."