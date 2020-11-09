F1 teams to ’rotate’ engineers from 2021

Even the smaller F1 teams will have to shake up their internal organisation to cope with the 23 scheduled grands prix next year.

Mercedes has already announced that the unprecedented number of races that are planned for next year will mean engineers will be put on a rotation scheme.

Franz Tost, boss of the second Red Bull team Alpha Tauri, says the Faenza based outfit will follow suit.

"If everything goes well with the coronavirus, which I assume it will, we will have 23 grands prix next season," the Austrian told Italy’s Autosprint.

"But 23 races is actually impossible with a single team of engineers. So we will have to come up with something to divide things up with a larger team of engineers," Tost added.

"The engineers we use can then differ per race weekend."