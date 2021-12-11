F1 supremo hoses down hopes for London GP
"Coming to a city like London would be quite invasive"
F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has watered down hopes the sport may soon be racing around the streets of London.
Earlier in 2021, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he wants Formula 1 to keep the British GP at Silverstone "but racing in London would top everything".
"I hope the mayor of London and (prime minister) Mr Johnson read this and we get that going," he added.
However, despite numerous efforts over the years to fire up the hopes of a London street race, Domenicali admits it is still more than unlikely.
"In life, I always say never say never but we are not here to sell something that is not realistic," he told the London newspaper Evening Standard.
"Coming to a city like London would be quite invasive and difficult for the community to manage it."
However, in November it was reported that London mayor Sadiq Khan was supporting a push for a London event to take place in London’s Docklands area.
"I wouldn’t go in this direction," Domenicali insists.
"When you think of something so prestigious, you need to be in the heart of the city. Otherwise, you devalue it."
