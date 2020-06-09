F1 supports Hamilton’s political views
"Lewis is a great ambassador for the sport"
F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn says he "completely" supports Lewis Hamilton’s political views.
In a series of recent social media posts, six time world champion Hamilton hit out at those staying silent about the policy custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Not just that, the Mercedes driver is scathing of British PM Boris Johnson’s response to coronavirus, and also openly backed protesters who pulled down and threw in a river the 1895 statue commemorating the philanthropy of Edward Colston.
Hamilton called Colston a "slave trader" and said any other "statues of racist men" should also be torn down.
"Which one is next?" he asked.
But Brawn told Sky that Hamilton’s recently declared political views are "very valid", and that Formula 1 supports him "totally".
"Lewis is a great ambassador for the sport and his comments are very valid," he said. "We support him completely."
