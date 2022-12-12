F1 still ’interesting’ for Porsche

By GMM 12 December 2022 - 09:23





Formula 1 remains "interesting" to Porsche, the Volkswagen-owned German carmaker’s sports boss Thomas Laudenbach insists.

Prior to sister brand Audi announcing its tie-up with Sauber for the new powertrain rules in 2026 and beyond, Porsche was in detailed talks with Red Bull Racing.

"The fact that the cooperation with Red Bull didn’t work out doesn’t mean Formula 1 isn’t interesting to Porsche anymore," Laudenbach told f1-insider.com.

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, said as recently as late October that Porsche is "still in discussions with Formula 1 teams".

Laudenbach insisted: "What is important is that it fits.

"If that’s not the case, it’s better to not do it at all. But in any case, Formula 1 is very attractive now.

"That is why we have just extended our contract for the Porsche Supercup as a one-make series in the context of Formula 1 for eight more years," he added.