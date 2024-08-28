F1 sprint race for rookies possible in 2024 - Domenicali

By GMM 28 August 2024 - 11:07





Plans are afoot for a special sprint race for young drivers after the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was speaking to Italian journalists, including La Repubblica, ahead of the Italian GP, at which Ferrari is expected to be a favourite.

"Ferrari as a protagonist is certainly a very important factor for F1," said the Italian. "But in the years of (Max) Verstappen’s dominance, interest in F1 did not diminish at all.

"More and more countries want a GP, and we are also in discussions with Africa - with Rwanda. We were Eurocentric, now Europe represents about a third of the world championship. But we will remain at 24 grands prix," Domenicali insisted.

"Over the next few years, there will be room to increase the amount of sprint races, and we are discussing whether it will be possible to do it like MotoGP in the future - with all sprint races."

Domenicali’s bosses at Liberty Media recently did a deal to also acquire MotoGP, triggering speculation of a potential joint F1-MotoGP race weekend.

"We are waiting for the European antitrust authority’s ruling on the transaction by the end of the year," he said, "so I cannot comment before that."

However, he does have exciting news for the now traditional post-season test at Abu Dhabi, held in the days after the official world championship finale.

"In Abu Dhabi, during the tests, perhaps we will do a sprint race for young people," Domenicali revealed. "We are opening many frontiers and there are many young people who follow us, to the point that we have started to do merchandising for children and women.

"Such growth was not a given, especially after covid which could have ended the world championship."

There were no full-time rookies at all on the 2024 grid, but that will change significantly next year. Jack Doohan is already confirmed at Alpine, while Liam Lawson is expected to make his full-time debut in 2025 for RB.

And Mercedes will use the occasion of 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli’s Friday practice debut at Monza to also confirm that the young Italian will be Lewis Hamilton’s full-time replacement next year.

"As Italians we are proud," Domenicali said, "but it is news that is appreciated by everyone. Kimi is a point of reference for a great team like Mercedes, which means he is a champion with great talent, as well as being a great guy with a beautiful family.

"Let’s not put too much pressure on his shoulders, but finally an Italian is returning to F1."

Some, though, have criticised Ferrari for not snapping up Antonelli when he was available years ago. "It’s not right for me to be the one to answer that," the F1 CEO insisted.

"But Kimi is a further push for the Italian boys to believe. Next year 20 percent of the grid will be rookies, and new blood is always good."

Before Antonelli makes his grand prix debut in 2025, however, an ultra-exciting championship battle is taking place in 2024, with multiple competitive teams now ending Red Bull’s earlier dominance.

"I knew it would be a close fight," Domenicali said. "Both titles are open and I would also include Ferrari among the contenders for the constructors.

"What we are seeing is the limit of car developments, and teams struggling with the correlation between simulation and performance on the track, in addition to the fact that the limitation of hours in the wind tunnel has allowed them to get closer to Red Bull," he said.

When asked if he would like to throw away the sweeping 2026 regulation changes to guarantee more closely-fought seasons, however, Domenicali answered: "No.

"One of the objectives of F1 is to try to anticipate changes in the future. The new power unit will be a challenge for the constructors, just as sustainable fuels will be crucial for all mobility going forwards."