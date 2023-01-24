F1 sons rev engines on road to the grid

By GMM 24 January 2023 - 13:12





Two youngsters with familiar names are revving their engines in the direction of Formula 1.

Almost two decades ago, Kimi Raikkonen and Alex Wurz were teammates for a time at McLaren.

Now, in 2023, their sons are racing towards F1.

17-year-old Charlie Wurz, who is Monaco-born, made his single-seater debut in 2021 in Formula 4 but is currently dominating the Formula Regional Oceania championship in New Zealand.

"Nice job son," Austrian Alex Wurz said on social media.

"Pole, win and championship lead down-under in Kiwi land after 6 from 15 races," he added.

Lando Norris won the series in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gino Rosato, a former Ferrari official and close friend of 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, spent a day this week watching 7-year-old Robin Raikkonen race karts.

"I felt I had seen this before," Rosato said on social media.

"Very quiet, little interaction, always looking a little lost and uninterested. But like his father, the magic comes to life.

"Quick, fast, rapid, natural talent, call it what you want. F1 here we come."