F1 should boost grid to 30 cars - (...)

Toto Wolff has reintroduced the idea of adding a third car to each Formula 1 team’s pit garage.

Currently, the sport’s reserve bench is bustling with talent who are struggling to enter Formula 1 due to the lack of vacant cockpits.

Mercedes’ Formula E champion Nyck de Vries is one such name, but the roster of Ferrari and Alpine’s respective junior academies are also full - and it’s a similar story elsewhere.

The fear is that all of that talent might be forced to abandon Formula 1 and instead target careers in Formula E, Indycars, world sports cars and the like.

Mercedes team boss Wolff thinks one solution would be a third car per team.

"We could use a third car and have to put a rookie in there," he is quoted by the German sources RTL and Eurosport.

"All of a sudden you would have a starting grid with 30 cars," Wolff added.

However, Williams team boss Jost Capito is less enthusiastic about the proposal.

"We can’t just increase to 30 cars now," he said. "That wouldn’t work.

"Going from two to three cars seems simple but it’s incredibly difficult. That’s 50 percent more," Capito insisted.

"I don’t know how that could be achieved with 22 or 23 races per year."