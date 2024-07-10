Hungary Hungarian GP || July 21 || 15h00 (Local time)

F1 set to lose major sponsor Rolex - report

"Rumours are circulating in Geneva"

By GMM

10 July 2024 - 15:30
F1 set to lose major sponsor Rolex - (…)

Formula 1 could be set to lose one of its biggest global sponsors, according to the Swiss newspaper Blick.

The deal with the well-known luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex, involving official timekeeping, dates back well over a decade, with F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart instrumental in the F1 link-up at the time.

"I proposed that they support the entire series and it was one of the best choices they could have made," Stewart, now 85, said.

Blick newspaper declared on Tuesday: "Is Rolex withdrawing from Formula 1?

"Rumours are circulating in Geneva that Rolex is withdrawing as a sponsor. An LVMH brand is set to step into the breach."

French multinational LVMH’s full identity is Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, including watch brands Tag Heuer and Hublot.

Spa GP wants to dodge F1’s annual rotation plans

F1 - FOM - Liberty Media

More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media

Search

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos