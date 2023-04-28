F1 seat remains ’top priority’ - Shwartzman

By GMM 28 April 2023 - 14:11





Robert Shwartzman insists his "top priority" is securing a race seat in Formula 1.

However, the Russian - who switched to an Israeli racing license because of the Ukraine conflict - was in action at the Formula E test in Berlin.

That is despite the fact that he is Ferrari’s F1 reserve driver.

"My top priority is a place in F1," Shwartzman, 23, is quoted by sports.ru. "For now I am focused on my work as reserve driver as much as possible.

"At the same time, I am preparing for endurance racing, because another dream of mine is hypercar. But if they call from Formula 1 and say that they have a place, I will be ready."

Another Russian driver in action in Berlin this week was former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat - who is keeping his racing career alive with an Italian license.

"Yes, Formula E is definitely an opportunity for the future," he said.

"Of course, I am already a Lamborghini driver, but in general we are open to the idea of performing in two series," 29-year-old Kvyat added.