F1’s Overestimation: The Most Expensive Race of the Year in Las Vegas

Formula One returned to Las Vegas after 41 years. The last race was at Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1982. As a result, stakeholders and promoters were nothing short of excited. Unfortunately, the result didn't match the hype. It was unsurprising, though, since everyone understood that a flawless first-year event does not exist. More so, a $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix. So, what went wrong? Let's discover the early pricing and hospitality packages defining the most expensive race of the year.

F1’s High Expectations from Fan Demand

Las Vegas is often tagged as the entertainment capital of the world. So, it is expected to have high expectations for Formula One’s return. The extravaganza started with an official launch party, and many believed it would be one of the most significant sporting events in the world, sparking interest in sports betting. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said, “The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the most expensive fan experience on next year’s 24-race calendar, particularly from a VIP experience.”

Initially, hotels planned to buy massive ticket blocks and repackage them into $100,000 to $1 million. Upon discovery, fans complained, and $500 admission for a three-day general admission pass went on sale late Saturday night. However, grandstand seats started selling at $2,500 before the ticket sales went on sale. Likewise, the only hospitality package with a prize was $10,000, making it the most expensive race in 2023 and an international showstopper for the highest of the high roller.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton noted, “It’s getting more expensive and less accessible to attend our events, and I wouldn’t think that is a good thing.” For what it was worth, Reene Wilm, CEO of the Grand Prix, vowed, “We will be sold out by the time of the event” on a Nov. 3 earnings call by Formula One Group.”

Analysis of the Previous Race in Las Vegas

The last Vegas race took place in the parking lots of Caesars Palace from 1981 to 1982. A conversation with Bill Weinberger, the former president of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, revealed that it was an absolute nightmare of an event. Before the event, Weinberger had never even watched Formula 1. Still, he was approached to plan the event. Despite planning for five years, it was a terrible experience for him. He knew nothing about political problems, jealousy, ego problems, and various technicalities in car racing, not to mention the betting dynamics often associated with such races.

The central stage where Weinberger hit the iceberg was in the planning. There were so many hurdles that could have improved progress. He said, “Every time we jump a hurdle, they put another hurdle in front of you. [It was] things like, well, you can’t run a Formula 1 race on that track unless you’ve already run an auto race to prove it’s a good track.” Ultimately, the race didn’t succeed because Las Vegas didn’t know what to do with it, and the odds were against its success from the start.

Liberty Media was a first-time promoter for the Nov 18 night race. The U.S.-based company bought a 39-acre strip for $240 million to construct a permanent pit building with lanes and a paddock area. As a result, the setup cost is ultimately reflected in ticket prices.

Organization of Pre-Race Entertainment

Formula One did not achieve the comeback it predicted. Nonetheless, promoters still deem the first week successful, commemorating the star-studded entertainment event. Liberty was chasing the Netflix-driven, newfound popularity of F1 within the United States, along with the potential for betting opportunities on race outcomes.

Las Vegas is the third stop in the country and fifth in North America. Before the behind-the-scenes “Drive to Survive” docudrama that exploded at the height of the pandemic, Austin, Texas, was the home of the lone F1 stop in the U.S. until Miami was added in 2022. The last time the U.S. hosted three F1 races in a season was in 1982.

Meanwhile, while waiting for the race, parties and special events run all week. They feature “The Netflix Cup,” a live event that will pit drivers from “Drive to Survive” and golfers from “Full Swing” in a match-play tournament.

Facing the Reality

The race came, and contrary to claims by Wilm, they did not sell out by the time of the event. Tickets were still available directly and on the reduced secondary market. Apart from this, the daily disruptions caused by the 3.85-mile circuit infuriated locals. Many likened the construction to a “flying pig.”

Slash of Ticket Prices

Ticket prices dropped 60% some days ahead of Saturday night’s race. This price drop also influenced betting odds as the market adjusted to the lower demand. F1 initially demanded an exorbitant licensing fee for any business with a view of the track. Although it threatened to erect structures to block the view, F1 ultimately relaxed its costs. Hotels near the event slashed their prices up to 80% for nights leading up to the race.

Entry Prices for Other F1 Events

The initial entry fee for the Grand Prix was announced around $2000 on the low end, sparking interest among fans for attending and online betting. The average Formula 1 ticket cost, which often costs a pretty penny, was around $600. Those staying in the cheapest hotel expect to spend $370-$400 watching the race in Hungary, Austria, and Imola. The tickets in these venues cost as low as $40 for single-day entry.

The ticket price in Vegas is $110 for a one-day pass. Hence, the three-day pass costs over $850, but you can get the same at $125-$180 for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Bottom Line

Verstappen, who has won 17 or 20 races this season, must be addressed with the event. "First of all, I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself if you look at the track’s layout,” Verstappen said. “But you know, I’m not that into it. I’m more like, ‘I’ll go there and do my thing and be gone again.”

Apart from this, nightlife in Vegas is to gamble, have fun, and engage in casino betting, not watch a race that holds no significant value on the end-of-season results.

The American audience F1 doesn’t find Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance that appealing. Although his Nov.5 win in Brazil was the most-watched show that day on ESPN, viewership is down 8% from last year. Formula 1 wanted Las Vegas to become a fixture in its schedule for years. Despite the hiccups this year, we expect them to come back in the future with lower expectations to achieve those desires.