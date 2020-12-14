F1’s covid boss hopes for ’normal’ 2021

Formula 1 is hoping for a 2021 season that is "as normal as possible".

That is the claim of Bruno Famin, the FIA’s operations director who this year has been in charge of the sport’s mammoth efforts to keep racing amid the pandemic.

"In general, 2020 has been a bad season," Fernando Alonso, who is returning full-time with Renault-Alpine next year, said in Abu Dhabi.

"I don’t think it will be fondly remembered by anyone."

Those hoping that the dawning of 2021 will automatically mean a return to normal, however, will be disappointed.

"There will of course have to be constraints in 2021," Famin told RTBF, "because the pandemic is unfortunately still going.

"It may be constraints on site or bans on arriving to certain countries, quarantines that could become extremely problematic. But it is clear that things are moving in the right direction, even if there are still a lot of uncertainties.

"We must start succeeding and implement what is necessary to have a championship that is as normal as possible. But only time will tell," he added.