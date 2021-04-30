30 April 2021
F1’s Austin, Mexico double-header safe
"We want to give all visitors the certainty"
Search
October’s double-header in Austin and Mexico appears to be staying on the 2021 calendar.
That is despite the fact that June’s Canadian GP was cancelled for the second consecutive year due to covid restrictions.
Organisers in Mexico City, however, say their event is safe even though the Formula 1 circuit is still being used as a covid hospital.
"We want to give all visitors the certainty that we are ready to host Formula 1," race organisers reportedly told DPA news agency in a statement.
The report also quoted a Formula 1 source as saying there will be "no changes" to the schedule relating to either the US or Mexican grands prix.
Circuits
29 April 2021
add_circle Government not ready to green-light Australian GP
29 April 2021
add_circle Spectators to return to Formula 1 soon
28 April 2021
add_circle Formula 1 announces that Turkey will replace Canada for the 2021 season
27 April 2021
add_circle No spectators in Portugal or Barcelona - F1 CEO
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
30 April 2021
add_circle Boss admits Mazepin ’sounds unfriendly’ on radio
30 April 2021
add_circle F1’s Austin, Mexico double-header safe
30 April 2021
add_circle Hamilton wants to keep racing in 2022
30 April 2021
add_circle ’No reason’ to leave Red Bull - Verstappen
30 April 2021