F1 rules out China revival for 2023

"All other races remain on their original dates"

By GMM

17 January 2023 - 13:28
Formula 1 has dashed any hopes Chinese officials had of reviving the axed Shanghai race this year.

Amid the country’s ongoing and harsh covid restrictions, the sport cancelled the scheduled April round following its similar absence in 2020, 2021 and last year.

But this week, speculation re-emerged that race organisers had got back in touch with F1 and the FIA to see if the recently eased covid restrictions might lead to a reinstatement of the event.

However, the sport’s governing body on Tuesday confirmed that China will remain absent on the 2023 schedule, meaning the world championship will take place over 23 grands prix this season instead of 24.

It means there is now an almost month-long gap between Melbourne and Baku in April, after rumours of a substitute race in Istanbul, Portimao or Paul Ricard also proved wide of the mark.

"We can confirm that the 2023 season will consist of 23 races," a Formula 1 official is saying.

"All other races remain on their original dates."

