F1 ’rookie race’ axe catches Marko by surprise

Dr Helmut Marko, like most others in Formula 1, was caught by surprise with the news that a ’rookie race’ will in fact not take place later this year.

On Wednesday, before the F1 Commission met at the headquarters of Red Bull’s second F1 team RB in Faenza, Italy, Speed Week published a new column inked by Marko.

Red Bull’s F1 consultant wrote: "We have strong rookies in our junior squad, such as Ayumu Iwasa and Isack Hadjar.

"We will use them in the rookie sprint, which is to be held on the rookie test day after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Then we will see how it goes for them."

The idea has been championed by Red Bull in particular but unanimously supported up and down pitlane.

"It’s something I tabled at the last couple of Formula 1 Commissions because I think it’s great for the young drivers," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said recently.

"It comes at the end of a busy season, but opposed to just running around burning fuel and tyres, to give 10 rookies the opportunity of jumping in the current cars and having the equivalent of a sprint race, I think is fantastic.

"I think it’ll be a really popular event."

However, when the F1 Commission met on Wednesday to discuss the details of the rookie race, the proposal ultimately collapsed at the final hurdle.

"While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024," the FIA declared in a media statement.

"Discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025."