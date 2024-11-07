F1 return ’unrealistic’ for Mick Schumacher now

By GMM 7 November 2024 - 08:48





Audi-owned Sauber skipped over its other options, including incumbent Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher, and confirmed that it has signed up rookie Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2025 season.

That is the despite the fact that, just weeks ago, Blick correspondent and veteran Formula 1 journalist Roger Benoit confidently reported that Bottas, 34, would stay at the team next year.

"A successful team boss told me on Sunday at the Brazilian GP ’Sorry, the people in charge at Audi-Sauber gave me the wrong information’," Benoit now says.

"They obviously didn’t know themselves!"

10-time grand prix winner Bottas’ bad news means that, for the first time in decades, there will not be a single Finnish driver on the grid next year.

"It’s sad, of course, but it was a bit expected," said Mika Salo, a former Finnish F1 driver who drove for Ferrari but also Sauber in the past.

"Valtteri stayed there for a surprisingly long time," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

Bottas’ next move is expected to be a return to Mercedes as reserve driver, potentially ousting that team’s existing third driver, Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher, 25, was considered by Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto for the second Sauber seat next year, especially as they know each other well from their days at Ferrari.

When asked why he choose Bortoleto over Schumacher, Binotto said: "I don’t think there’s any blame for anyone, it’s just that we decided on a different choice, that’s all.

"Maybe we should ask Toto (Wolff) the same thing - why Kimi (Antonelli) and not Mick?"

There’s no doubt, however, that failing once again to launch a F1 comeback is a massive blow to Schumacher’s career. "It hurts," said RTL reporter Felix Gorner, "but it’s clear that a generational change is coming to Formula 1."

Even Mick’s uncle Ralf, himself a former F1 driver, admits the German’s F1 dream could be over. "Unfortunately, Formula 1 is rather unrealistic for Mick now, unless someone drops out due to illness.

"The question now is who will be the reserve driver, and where? Or will Mick now concentrate on his endurance racing career instead?

"Generally I think it’s good that Audi is going down a new path with a young driver who has won in Formula 3 and is currently leading Formula 2," Ralf Schumacher added. "That’s a similar level to Oscar Piastri."