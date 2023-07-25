F1 return for de Vries not ruled out by manager

By GMM 25 July 2023 - 12:01





Nyck de Vries’ Formula 1 career is not necessarily over, his manager Guillaume Le Goff insists.

The 28-year-old Dutch rookie, who was dumped by Alpha Tauri team owner Red Bull after his ten races into his first full season this year, has been linked with a return to a test role at Mercedes.

But Le Goff insists that may not be the only option.

"I’ve had quite a few calls in the past week," the Frenchman, who also manages Pierre Gasly, told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"There is plenty of interest in Nyck," Le Goff added. "Endurance, Le Mans, GTs, Formula E, also Formula 1. We’ll see."

Presumably for legal reasons, de Vries’ manager did not want to comment on the controversial decision to dump the former Formula E and Formula 2 champion.