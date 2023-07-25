Belgium Belgian GP || July 30 || 15h00 (Local time)

F1 return for de Vries not ruled out by manager

"There is plenty of interest in Nyck"

Search

By GMM

25 July 2023 - 12:01
F1 return for de Vries not ruled (...)

Nyck de Vries’ Formula 1 career is not necessarily over, his manager Guillaume Le Goff insists.

The 28-year-old Dutch rookie, who was dumped by Alpha Tauri team owner Red Bull after his ten races into his first full season this year, has been linked with a return to a test role at Mercedes.

But Le Goff insists that may not be the only option.

"I’ve had quite a few calls in the past week," the Frenchman, who also manages Pierre Gasly, told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"There is plenty of interest in Nyck," Le Goff added. "Endurance, Le Mans, GTs, Formula E, also Formula 1. We’ll see."

Presumably for legal reasons, de Vries’ manager did not want to comment on the controversial decision to dump the former Formula E and Formula 2 champion.

Manufacturer to replace smashed Verstappen trophy

Hulkenberg frustrated by Haas F1 problems

AlphaTauri

More on AlphaTauri

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos