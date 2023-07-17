F1 registers ’Madrid Grand Prix’ trademark

By GMM 17 July 2023 - 09:59





Madrid appears to be on the fast track to the Formula 1 calendar.

At the weekend, Sergio Perez gave even more fuel to rumours the Spanish capital is poised to ink a race deal with F1 by demonstrating two Sebastian Vettel title-winning Red Bull cars on the Madrid streets in front of 50,000 fans.

"Although I’m not at home," the Mexican told local Spanish media, "I feel as if I am.

"Madrid deserves a Formula 1 race," Perez declared.

Madrid, whose event would be a street race, would apparently replace rather than complement the existing Spanish GP at Barcelona.

"Street races are special," said Perez, "because there is a different atmosphere in each city.

"This is a great city," he added in Madrid, "and the atmosphere would be fantastic.

"I’m also very good at these types of circuits," Perez smiled.

Madrid officials last week indicated that the signing of a contract is now looming - and Formula 1 appears to agree.

Via the Formula One Licensing subsidiary, Liberty Media has now registered two new trademarks - ’Madrid Grand Prix’ and ’Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix’.