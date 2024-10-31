F1 race calendar ’far too full’ says Verstappen

By GMM 31 October 2024 - 11:07





Max Verstappen thinks one of the worst things about Formula 1 is its annual race calendar.

When asked by Sport Bild to name one thing about the sport that makes "no sense" to him, the triple world champion answered: "The number of races.

"The calendar is far too full," the Red Bull driver added. "24 grands prix are an imposition on everyone who is part of the paddock. 17 or 18 would be a good number."

Red Bull team advisor Dr Helmut Marko doesn’t agree.

"It doesn’t bother me so much," the 81-year-old Austrian told Osterreich newspaper. "I can relax wonderfully on long flights."

There is no doubt, however, that 2024 has been an intense season for Verstappen, 27. Red Bull has been marred by in-fighting and declining performance, triggering constant rumours that he might even decide to jump ship.

When asked how often he thinks about his future, Verstappen told Bild: "Never, actually.

"I’m happy with what I’m doing now and I want to keep doing it. I’m not looking for a change. That’s why all the speculation is unnecessary. I’m the one who ultimately has to decide.

"And at the moment I don’t see any need for action."

However, Marko has admitted on several occasions that Verstappen’s lucrative contract through 2028 contains exit clauses.

When asked about them by Sport Bild, the Dutch driver answered: "I know exactly what is in my contract and what options there are. It is my duty to know that. You should never sign something if you don’t know what you’re signing.

"But I generally don’t talk about my contract in public."

Although his car is no longer the favourite, Verstappen is still leading the drivers’ standings by 47 points over Lando Norris, with the pair’s off-track friendship coming under increasing strain as they clash on track.

Verstappen denies McLaren’s Norris is his ’toughest opponent’.

"Lando is a very good driver," he said, "but there isn’t one big rival who makes my life hell. The teams are too close to each other for it to always be a one-on-one battle.

"Every weekend is different," added Verstappen. "Some cars work better on some tracks than others. It’s the same with drivers."

Sport Bild wondered, however, if Verstappen would be sleeping more restlessly at night if Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri was his main title rival, as the young Australian is considered to have ’stronger nerves’.

"No," Verstappen insisted. "I always sleep well."