F1 putting ’finishing touches’ on sprint races - CEO

Formula 1 is putting "the finishing touches" on its plan for the three-race sprint qualifying format trial in 2021.

"In the coming days, we will be putting the finishing touches on the sprint race plan," confirmed F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The teams have agreed to experiment with the 30-minute Saturday sprint qualifying race idea this season, reportedly to take place at Silverstone, Monza and Brazil.

But several team bosses expressed concerns in Bahrain last weekend that the format will cost them more for parts and damage, just as the budget cap came into force in 2021.

"There just has to be a sensible allowance that takes that into account," confirmed Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Domenicali told Ziggo Sport that he is not concerned that he will lose the teams’ support.

"The mutual relationships are of course very important," said the Italian. "But they are good.

"I have known the teams for a long time and they know that I see the importance of the situation."

Domenicali also remains upbeat about the 23-race 2021 calendar, even though some organisers - like those in Montreal and Zandvoort - are particularly worried about the ongoing impact of covid-19.

"Our goal is still to keep them all going," he said. "The organisers want that too. It shows how strong Formula 1 is.

"We talk to them every day about the situation, because we have to be ready for when it is possible to bring as many fans back as we can and restore the paddock as well," added Domenicali.