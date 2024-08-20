F1 pundits say Zhou doesn’t deserve race seat

By GMM 20 August 2024 - 08:38





Two outspoken motor racing pundits are unanimous - Guanyu Zhou does not belong on the Formula 1 grid.

Technically, the Chinese driver is still in the running to stay at Audi-owned Sauber next year, and he has also been linked with the 2025 Alpine seat.

"Nothing’s been decided," Zhou said just before the August break. "We’re talking and there’s options, but we need to wait and see."

The 25-year-old admits that a reserve seat might also be an option for 2025 - and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks that’s a realistic option.

"Based on the results, Zhou doesn’t deserve a seat in F1," said the Canadian. "If a team can get all that sponsorship money that Zhou brings with him, even as a reserve driver, then it’s a great result for them."

Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel agrees, declaring that at least "politically", he understands why a Chinese driver is valuable to Formula 1.

"We saw what happened at the Chinese GP," he told the Dutch magazine Formule 1. "Full grandstands. Politically, I understand that there has to be a Chinese in Formula 1.

"But let him drive for half a season for all I care. It will be a financial story as well as a political one, but based on quality, he has absolutely no business in Formula 1.

"I rank him lower than (Valtteri) Bottas, because with his track record, you can’t say he’s a pancake," Coronel added. "But I don’t see the potential in Zhou.

"Believe me, in five years we’ll all have forgotten him. He leaves nothing behind. No great overtaking moves - nothing."