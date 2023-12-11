F1 pundit says he would sack Sergio Perez

By GMM 11 December 2023 - 08:35





A well-known Dutch motor racing personality has issued a scathing assessment of Sergio Perez’s form alongside Max Verstappen this year.

Mexican Perez actually won twice early in 2023 - in Jeddah and Baku. After that, though, his form collapsed and Verstappen utterly dominated in the sister Red Bull while a cloud formed over Perez’s entire F1 career.

Some, however, think Perez still deserves his reputation for shining on street tracks.

"Certain media, maybe especially the Mexican ones, obviously exaggerate this," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"There are so many races now that, to become champion, you always have to be very consistent and you can hardly make mistakes. This is, ultimately, what the championship is about," the triple world champion insisted.

With a much more scathing assessment of Perez’s form, meanwhile, is Tom Coronel - a charismatic figure in Dutch motor racing who has raced in several categories below Formula 1.

"As Red Bull, I would simply buy out that contract and tell Perez, ’Grab a few Caipirinhas on the beach in Mexico and never come back," he told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"He is the true flop of the season, because it’s ok if you disappoint once, twice, even three times. But this guy has had so many chances.

"Yes, he finished second in the drivers’ championship, but so far away from Max. Believe me, even Nyck de Vries was more successful," Coronel added.

When asked what went wrong for 33-year-old Perez in 2023, he explained: "First it was between the ears and then it was in the car."

In total contrast, Coronel insists, is Verstappen’s psychology.

"I mean this in a positive way, but this guy is the biggest monster or bastard you can imagine. Sometimes there is so much fire and steam coming out of his ears and mouth that you see things and think ’Wow’.

"Compared to Max, Perez is a softie. A tourist."