F1 project dealt blow with Audi CEO exit

By GMM 30 June 2023 - 16:02





Audi’s Formula 1 preparations for 2026 have been dealt a potential blow.

Volkswagen, the German carmaker’s parent, has confirmed the looming departure of Audi CEO Marcus Duesmann, who has been a central figure in Audi’s preparations to team up with Sauber for the 2026 F1 foray.

He will be replaced by what Forbes describes as a "VW insider" by the name of Gernot Dollner, reportedly because Audi has fallen behind key rivals BMW and Mercedes.

Speed Week reported: "One of Audi’s biggest Formula 1 supporters will no longer be there."

However, the same publication admitted that Duesmann’s exit "should not have any impact on the F1 commitment" as it has the backing of VW’s supervisory board.

That’s good news from the perspective of Hockenheim boss Jorn Teske, who admits that Audi entering F1 boosts the chances of a German GP comeback in 2026.

"My wish is that we will have a grand prix at the Hockenheimring in the next few years," he told DPA. "But realistically, we are not talking about 2024 or 2025."