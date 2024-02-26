F1 plays down ’rainbow flag’ incident in Bahrain

By GMM 26 February 2024 - 13:56





Formula 1 and the Bahrain circuit played down an incident that occurred at the tail-end of pre-season testing last week.

Bild newspaper reported that team and other F1-associated personnel entering the venue were told by security staff that they could not display LGBT-style ’rainbow flag’ logos on their clothing or bags.

"This was an isolated incident which breached F1 and Bahrain organisational policies," a spokesman for the Liberty Media-owned sport said. "It was addressed immediately and has been resolved."

A spokesman for the Bahrain track added: "The host of the Bahrain GP welcomes everyone to its premises and is against any form of discrimination.

"This isolated incident is currently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken."

At the same time, Lewis Hamilton admitted he will be taking his personal quest for similar social issues - including racial diversity in F1 - to Ferrari next year.

"Ferrari need to work hard in this direction," the seven time world champion is quoted by TSN. "I have already made this a priority in a conversation with president John Elkann and he is happy about it."