F1 owner really is buying MotoGP too - report

By GMM 28 March 2024 - 09:34





Rumours that F1’s commercial owner Liberty Media is also buying the two-wheeled equivalent, MotoGP, are becoming more and more concrete.

A month ago, MotoGP’s long-time boss, Carmelo Ezpeleta, did not deny the buyout rumours, as reports swirled that promoter Dorna’s current owner, Bridgepoint, was in multi-billion dollar talks.

"The majority shareholders of Dorna are investment funds, which buy things to sell them," he said, having earlier admitted that a joint F1-MotoGP race weekend might also be in the works.

Now, the authoritative Financial Times newspaper says the deal could be worth as much as well over $4 billion, with the talks in recent weeks having become "exclusive".

Citing key sources, correspondents Matthew Garrahan and Samuel Agini says Liberty has seen off "a rival bid from TKO, the sports and entertainment group run by Hollywood powerbroker Ari Emanuel", as well as another bid from Qatar.

One problem, however, could be conflict of interest concerns. One competition lawyer told FT that investigations into the joint F1-MotoGP ownership are "quite likely".

All parties, including Dorna and Liberty, declined to officially comment.

"An agreement is close," the newspaper said, "but an announcement could be pushed into next week".