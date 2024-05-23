F1 not ruling out new race deal for Barcelona

By GMM 23 May 2024 - 10:13





Formula 1 is not yet ruling out a new race deal for Barcelona.

The future of the current Spanish GP venue has become particularly clouded since F1 agreed to transfer that official race title to Madrid for 2026 and beyond.

The Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona has an existing race deal for 2025 and 2026, but venue bosses admit that convincing F1 to host two races in Spain will be difficult.

At the announcement of a forthcoming F1 fan festival, circuit president Roger Torrent said: "The conversations to achieve the renewal are continuing and the relationship with F1 is very good. They are happy with our improvement works.

"But nothing has been signed, and there is nothing we can announce."

Present at the announcement in Barcelona was Kate Hodgkinson, a marketing specialist who left the Premier League to join Formula 1 last year.

She confirmed that contract talks with Barcelona officials are taking place.

"We have to consider each and every aspect, and those discussions are being held," Hodgkinson is quoted as saying by Spanish newspapers. "But no decision has been made at this time."

She added: "The Spanish market is very important for F1. We have two drivers in Fernando (Alonso) and Carlos (Sainz) who reinforce the link between the fans and Formula 1."

However, she admitted that Madrid already having the Spanish GP deal for 2026 and beyond is a complication for Barcelona.

"The conversations are still on the table with Barcelona in terms of looking at the two cities," she said. "But as you can imagine, there are many requests for races from all around the world, considering what F1 can offer on and off the track.

"I think it’s very important to highlight that Formula 1 brings a lot to the Spanish market. We have always maintained the possibility of having a race in Barcelona as well as Madrid.

"The arrival of Madrid is very important to gain even more fans and we are going to continue the conversations with Barcelona," Hodgkinson added.