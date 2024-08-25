F1 names slam Alpine’s communication manners

By GMM 25 August 2024 - 14:56





Two figures close to Mick Schumacher have criticised Alpine’s manners at Zandvoort.

After Schumacher and Jack Doohan went head-to-head for the vacant 2025 race cockpit recently, Australian rookie Doohan ultimately secured the deal.

And how did Schumacher hear about the decision: "On Instagram," he said at Zandvoort.

"The decision for Doohan and not Mick is to be respected," Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher told Bild newspaper. "But I find it disappointing that Mick has to find out about it on social media.

"That is not good style from Flavio (Briatore). And not only because it is generally not appropriate, but above all because of the past," Ralf added.

"Flavio celebrated great successes with Michael and was closely connected to the Schumacher family. A personal call should not be difficult," he said.

Toto Wolff, who is Mercedes reserve Mick’s boss, agrees.

"Every team has their way of communicating," he told Sky Deutschland. "Some are more open, some are less open. Some are more transparent, some less so. But let’s say that perhaps we would have done it differently."

Briatore arrived at Alpine only recently, to serve as a powerful advisor for Renault CEO Luca de Meo. The flamboyant 74-year-old Italian convened 20 top journalists at Zandvoort and said he now understands why the team is in crisis.

"There was no management," he is quoted as saying by AFP. "I think Alpine’s problem was that they chose a few bad leaders. The list of bad ones is quite long.

"Now it’s important to get the team spirit back and put the right people in the right place," Briatore is also quoted as saying by De Telegraaf newspaper.

"Our mission is to return to the top, but that will take time. We have to be realistic. We hope to be able to fight for podium places in 2027."

Briatore has installed the 36-year-old boss of the F2 outfit Hitech, Oliver Oakes, as the new Alpine team principal, explaining that "young, enthusiastic, energetic and ambitious" people is what the outfit now needs.

He has ruled out signing Adrian Newey, joking that the renowned technical figure is "too cheap", and calmed fears that Alpine is being prepared for sale.

"One thing is very clear," Briatore insisted. "Luca de Meo will never sell the team."