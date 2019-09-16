Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

F1 must learn from Hubert-Correa crash - Green

"We need to strengthen the chassis on the side"

By GMM

21 September 2019 - 14:31
Formula 1 must learn from the crash that killed Anthoine Hubert and left fellow F2 driver Juan Manuel Correa seriously injured.

In a London hospital, 20-year-old Correa has now emerged from his artificial coma and life support, but doctors at a London hospital say he needs "major surgery" to avoid "irreversible injuries" to his right leg.

Racing Point technical boss Andy Green says F1 must learn from the Spa tragedy.

"We need to strengthen the chassis on the side and improve the crash structure in the nose so that it absorbs more energy," he said.

"Additionally, we must ensure that cars don’t get thrown back onto the circuit like that."

