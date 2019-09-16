21 September 2019
F1 must learn from Hubert-Correa crash - Green
"We need to strengthen the chassis on the side"
Search
Formula 1 must learn from the crash that killed Anthoine Hubert and left fellow F2 driver Juan Manuel Correa seriously injured.
In a London hospital, 20-year-old Correa has now emerged from his artificial coma and life support, but doctors at a London hospital say he needs "major surgery" to avoid "irreversible injuries" to his right leg.
Racing Point technical boss Andy Green says F1 must learn from the Spa tragedy.
"We need to strengthen the chassis on the side and improve the crash structure in the nose so that it absorbs more energy," he said.
"Additionally, we must ensure that cars don’t get thrown back onto the circuit like that."
FIA
21 September 2019
add_circle Symonds denies 2021 cars to be 6 seconds slower
21 September 2019
add_circle Three-race trial for qualifying races in 2020
17 September 2019
add_circle Era of less driver penalties ’correct’ - Sainz
16 September 2019
add_circle New rule will stop qualifying farce - Todt
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
21 September 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg thinks shyness hurt F1 career
21 September 2019
add_circle F1 must learn from Hubert-Correa crash - Green
21 September 2019
add_circle Symonds denies 2021 cars to be 6 seconds slower
21 September 2019
add_circle Singapore, FP3: Leclerc quickest ahead of Hamilton in final practice
21 September 2019