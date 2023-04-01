1 April 2023
F1, MotoGP could share single race weekend in Madrid
"I have spoken with Stefano Domenicali"
Formula 1 and its two-wheeled equivalent MotoGP may be exploring the idea of sharing a single race weekend.
Recently, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admitted talks are underway with potential organisers of a new Formula 1 race in the Spanish capital Madrid.
And now, MotoGP rights holder Dorna’s CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta revealed that - for the first time - the world’s top two and four-wheeled series could both race on the same weekend in Madrid.
"I have spoken with Stefano Domenicali to do an F1 and motorcycling championship on the same weekend at the same circuit," he told Cadena Cope.
"We are thinking about it. Stefano has spoken to me about a circuit in Madrid and I have spoken with the mayor of Madrid," the 77-year-old added.
