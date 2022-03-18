F1 may ban ’no sidepod’ concept for 2023

Formula 1 should consider clamping down on Mercedes’-style ’no sidepod’ innovations for 2023 and beyond.

That is the view of Jan Monchaux, the technical boss at Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes’ radical layout, including a controversial sidepod ’top’ for the side mirrors that is arguably an aerodynamic wing, has been given the green light for 2022.

But talks are already underway about how the sport should proceed in the future.

"I don’t think the regulations would allow you to have no cooling in the sidepods at all. That’s not the intention," Monchaux told Auto Motor und Sport.

"There will definitely be a discussion with the FIA and the teams as to whether we want to allow someone to go that far," he added.

"That would be a possible next step."

As for Mercedes’ solution, it appears to have surprised most of the rest of the field but Monchaux is not sure it will "catch on".

"It obviously works for Mercedes or it wouldn’t be on the car," he pointed out.

"It’s important to me obviously to understand which concept has the greatest potential for further development - the Mercedes concept, ours, or that of Red Bull or Ferrari.

"No team can know or predict that at the moment. Only time will tell."