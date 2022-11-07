F1 legend tells drivers to stop ’snitching’

By GMM 7 November 2022 - 16:10





German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck has told Formula 1 drivers to stop "snitching" on their rivals.

The phenomenon has emerged largely due to the ongoing ’track limits’ controversy, with drivers complaining on the radio about transgressions they witness whilst at work in the cockpit.

"I don’t agree with what they’re doing because of the track limits," Stuck, a former F1 driver and three-time Le Mans winner, told Servus TV.

"I won’t name names, but I wouldn’t say over the radio that this driver or that driver has exceeded the track limits. That’s pure snitching," the 71-year-old charged.

"The boys should instead step on the gas. That’s my opinion.

"The drivers don’t have to go to have a coffee after the race - because they’re racing! And sometimes you just have to let the race be a race."