F1 insists ’no discussions’ about London GP

By GMM 15 March 2023 - 10:17





Formula 1 has swiftly played down reports the sport’s next high-profile destination will be the streets of London.

London is regularly linked with a grand prix, with the latest report - in the pages of London’s major national newspaper The Times - suggesting plans are well advanced for a waterfront race in 2026 in the Royal Docks area.

"Once we have planning consent with a fair wind we can build this within 24 months," Max Farrell, CEO of an organisation called LDN Collective, told the newspaper.

"So really, I think there’s a best-case scenario of having a London GP here in August 2026. If everyone gets behind it, that would be feasible."

However, a spokesman for Formula 1 swiftly shot down the optimism.

"There have been no discussions about it," the spokesman told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

The office of city mayor Sadiq Khan also played down the report, insisting there have been "no recent discussions".