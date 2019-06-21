F1 in Rio in 2021 ’99 per cent’ sure - president

F1’s move from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro has taken yet another step forward.

On Monday, controversial Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro met with F1 CEO Chase Carey in Brasilia.

"We will not lose Formula 1," Bolsonaro is quoted by Globo.

"The contract expires next year with Sao Paulo and they have decided to go to Rio de Janeiro. It will be this or the end for Brazil (in F1).

"The chance of having Formula 1 from 2021 in Rio de Janeiro is 99 per cent or more," said Bolsonaro.

However, the president’s latest announcement prompted Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria to respond.

"We will not give up on F1 in Sao Paulo," he said.

"We respect Rio de Janeiro, but it does not seem to me to be economically viable.

"I also suppose there would be a reaction from the drivers, who understand that Interlagos is one of the five best racetracks in the world."