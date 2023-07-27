F1 has hit rev-limiter with 24 races - CEO
"Rather, we will use rotation with certain locations"
Search
Formula 1 has hit its rev-limiter with the scheduled 24 races for 2024.
That is the claim of the sport’s CEO Stefano Domenicali, responding to concerns from the teams that the rising number of grands prix per year is putting severe strain on staff.
"There are still countries that are interested," he told formula.hu, "but we will not go beyond 24 races in the race calendar.
"Rather, we will use rotation with certain locations, which gives us the opportunity to raise the quality of the races," Domenicali added.
"Of course the focus is on racing, but we want to offer more and more to those who visit the races, so that they can have an incredible experience from morning to night."
The Spanish sports daily Marca claims negotiations between Domenicali and the Circuit de Catalunya are currently taking place regarding an extension of the Spanish GP contract through 2036.
With talks also taking place for a new event in Madrid, that would tie in with Domenicali’s claim about the annual rotation of mainly European events in the future.
"There could be news shortly from Madrid, but also from Barcelona," the report said.
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
F1 CEO still not keen on Andretti green light
F1 threatening to block Las Vegas GP views
Green light for 11th team within ’weeks’ - FIA boss
Calvin Lo on a mission to put Asia firmly on the F1 map
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Circuits
F1 has hit rev-limiter with 24 races - CEO
F1 threatening to block Las Vegas GP views
Magny-Cours could host France GP revival
Singapore GP owner to be arrested amid scandal
F1 registers ’Madrid Grand Prix’ trademark
More on Circuits