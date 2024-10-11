F1 has found ’a sensible compromise’ on the 2026 rules

By GMM 11 October 2024 - 08:47





Mike Krack has given the thumbs-up to the latest tweaks that have been made to Formula 1’s all-new technical regulations for 2026.

At the most recent F1 Commission meeting, held at RB’s Faenza headquarters, all the team bosses agreed to a series of rules compromises for 2026.

There have been numerous concerns that the original 2026 rules were so ambitious that the on-track racing may be adversely affected.

The FIA confirmed that the new rule tweaks, agreed to in principle at last Wednesday’s meeting, involve improved aerodynamic performance and simplified sporting regulations.

Krack told Nailing The Apex podcast that the meeting at Faenza actually "started badly" because two team bosses were late.

"I’m not calling out anyone, but the meeting ran two hours too long," he said. "I think you should be professional and structured."

More importantly, the Aston Martin team boss said he thinks his colleagues ultimately came to a good compromise.

"There are areas where we still have some work to do but, all in all, I think we found a sensible compromise," he said. "I say compromise because a set of regulations is always a compromise.

"We have decided to go that way with the power unit and then some of the other points are consequential."

Krack admits the regulations, dramatically ramping up the electrical component of the power units which requires mitigating changes to the cars, are still very ambitious.

"We have very ambitious weight targets, we have ambitious aerodynamic targets, but at the end of the day we have discussed where we need to be restrictive, where we need more freedom, and all that.

"The FIA took it all on board, and credit to them - they took it on board. And I think we are in a much better place than we were in June. It shows that despite all the ambitious deadlines that we had, I think we will manage to create a set of rules.

"Sure, not everybody would be happy with everything, but I think it would be an acceptable compromise."

The final 2026 rules must be in a "workable state" by January 1 next year, which is when the teams are allowed to start work on the 2026 cars.