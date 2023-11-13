F1 film production to continue into 2024 - report

By GMM 13 November 2023 - 14:27





The Hollywood writer’s strike has set back production on the Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt.

Production kicked off earlier in 2023, but then slowed and finally stalled amid the strike. But the strike has now ended and Reuters claims a big rush is now on "to get film and TV sets humming again".

Ekstra Bladet newspaper, meanwhile, reports that the F1 film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski were at the US GP in Austin recently "to update the teams and their drivers" about the situation.

And the Danish publication concludes that the delay "means the production won’t be able to film the Las Vegas scenes until the 2024 season".

"The film is expected to be ready for cinemas by 2025," claims correspondent Alexander Wohlk.