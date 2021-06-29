F1 figures slam Verstappen ’burnout’ ban
"Max brings life to Formula 1"
Search
Three Formula 1 personalities have slammed the sport’s governing body for clamping down on the type of chequered flag ’burnout’ indulged by Max Verstappen last Sunday.
To the chagrin of former Bridgestone engineer Kees van der Grint, race director Michael Masi said moves like that "will not be tolerated" from the championship leader in future.
"Max brings life to Formula 1, which is something the viewer is starving for," he told RTL GP, a Dutch broadcaster.
"People like him are the best thing about sports, so it’s really very sad that an organisation like the FIA wants to stop that."
Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos fully agrees.
"Max saw his teammates hanging over the fence and did a cool burnout," he told Ziggo Sport. "I don’t quite understand why it was criticised.
"He did it on the extreme side of the track, so it was completely safe. Don’t you think these things should be possible - to celebrate a victory like that? Especially when Red Bull was winning on its own track."
Finally, F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks the FIA should indeed make "room" for drivers and the fans to enjoy the warm-down lap celebrations.
"When I saw it I thought ’Everybody is going to talk about this’," said the former Ferrari and McLaren driver.
"A warning is appropriate," Berger told Servus TV, "but in general I like what they do in MotoGP, when the warm-down lap is turned into a real show by some of the riders.
"There should be room for a little fun in Formula 1 too," Berger insisted.
Red Bull
add_circle Mercedes not coping with ’unusual situation’ - Marko
add_circle Mercedes fights for 2021 but won’t develop its car
add_circle F1 warns Verstappen against celebratory ’burnouts’
add_circle Red Bull to ’question’ new pitstop speed rules
More on Red Bull
FIA
add_circle F1 figures slam Verstappen ’burnout’ ban
add_circle Technical directives linked to title battle - Masi
add_circle Stewards not moved by ’doomsday’ complaints - Masi
add_circle Todt ’not a big fan’ of sprint qualifying
add_circle Spectators highlight ’step’ out of covid crisis - Todt
More on FIA