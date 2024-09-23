F1 farewells ’great person’ and driver Ricciardo

By GMM 23 September 2024 - 10:19





Although Daniel Ricciardo’s strategic fastest race lap enraged his former team McLaren on Sunday, Zak Brown admitted he feels sorry for the Australian.

The RB driver was close to tears after qualifying in Singapore, with real tears filling his eyes as it dawned on him that he probably climbed out of a cockpit after a grand prix for the last time in his life.

"There’s a lot of emotions because I’m aware this could be it," said the 35-year-old.

Even McLaren CEO Brown, who also ousted Ricciardo in 2022 with a year to run on his contract, admitted the rumours of his former driver’s demise was sad.

"I hope it’s not his last race," Brown told Sky Deutschland. "He’s a great person and gave me my first victory in Formula 1."

The entire paddock understood that Ricciardo’s fastest race lap with fresh tyres right at the end of the race was strategic, to help parent team Red Bull Racing limit the points damage to Lando Norris.

RB boss Laurent Mekies says the team just wanted to give Ricciardo a fitting send-off at the top of a timesheet.

"Given this may have been Daniel’s last race, we wanted to give him the chance to savour it and go out with the fastest lap," he said in the official post-race press release.

Ricciardo, however, admitted: "If Max wins the world championship by one point, I’m sure I’ll get a nice Christmas present from him."

Verstappen, who maintains a close and friendly relationship with the 8-time GP winner, said: "I have to thank Daniel for that.

"He’s a great person and when I have retired in a few years, we will look back on our time in Formula 1 with a beer. He will be remembered as a great driver."

Still, the news of Ricciardo’s departure is not yet official.

"There’s a chance you won’t see me in Austin," he admitted. "Austin is my second home, so we’ll see. I know that an official decision is coming.

"I expect that news soon, now that the weekend is over."

Ralf Schumacher said prior to the race weekend in Singapore that he knew it would be Ricciardo’s last race. "We will announce the decision after Singapore," Dr Helmut Marko insists.

"Ralf Schumacher almost declared himself to be our press spokesman, but I can’t officially answer that at the moment. Again, the decision is after Singapore."

Liam Lawson, meanwhile, can probably already prepare for his return to racing action at the US GP. "We have given so many young drivers great opportunities over the years," Christian Horner said.

"We want to take the time to consider what our options are for the future."