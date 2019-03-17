GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 06h10

F1 driving not ’natural’ yet - Albon

"I am progressing quickly"

By GMM

11 March 2019 - 17:17

Alexander Albon says his driving in F1 needs to become more "instinctive".

When the 22-year-old Thai-British driver got the call to replace Pierre Gasly at Toro Rosso for 2019, he had never driven a formula one car.

Therefore, he admits to still adjusting to life at full speed.

"I am progressing quickly," Albon said.

"Now it’s all about using all of the tools at my disposal. There is a lot to be gained in terms of tyre management and pressing buttons at the right time.

"Things have to become natural and instinctive, which is not the case yet. My engineer still has to suggest things to me, but I feel better and better," he added.

"I also need confidence in fast corners, and to find the right compromise between attacking and not attacking. Race management requires practice," said Albon.

"Melbourne is going to be a life-sized rehearsal."

