25 September 2020
F1 drivers wrote FIA letter after Mugello crash
"We sent them a letter with our reaction"
Search
F1 drivers sent a letter to the governing body after the recent race at Mugello.
It follows criticism by top drivers including Lewis Hamilton about the safety car re-start pileup, amid accusations Formula 1 is prioritising the show over safety.
12 drivers were reprimanded by the FIA for the crash, and the first of those to be named was Alex Albon.
"We sent them a letter with our reaction, because it is obvious that there was nothing strange or wrong about what I did," Red Bull’s Albon said at Sochi, referring to the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.
"I don’t blame any of the drivers for what happened," he added.
Red Bull
25 September 2020
add_circle F1 drivers wrote FIA letter after Mugello crash
24 September 2020
add_circle Red Bull didn’t ’care’ about Wolff’s Concorde stance
22 September 2020
add_circle Russia 2020 - GP preview - Red Bull
22 September 2020
add_circle Hamilton-Verstappen pairing would be ’homicide’
More on Red Bull
FIA
25 September 2020
add_circle F1 drivers wrote FIA letter after Mugello crash
25 September 2020
add_circle F1 to ’stop’ political activism - Hamilton
22 September 2020
add_circle F1 tipped to stop Hamilton podium activism
21 September 2020
add_circle 2022 tyres should be ’compromise’ - Isola
21 September 2020
add_circle Villeneuve tips Mercedes to keep winning in 2022
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
25 September 2020
add_circle Domenicali ’capable’ of running F1 - Vettel
25 September 2020
add_circle Verstappen hopes Honda stays in F1
25 September 2020
add_circle F1 drivers wrote FIA letter after Mugello crash
25 September 2020
add_circle Haas boss plays down Renault switch rumours
25 September 2020