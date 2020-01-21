21 January 2020
F1 door ’not closed’ to Hockenheim
"It is only a question of the financial terms"
Search
Formula 1’s door is "not closed" to Hockenheim, according to Thomas Reister.
Reister is the boss of Emodrom, a company charged with the strategic development of the venue that has been left off F1’s 2020 calendar.
It is reported that, in the wake of the collapsed F1 deal, Hockenheim will focus on hosting business, music, and other non-racing events.
But Reister told Kolner Express: "The door (to F1) for the future is not closed. It is only a question of the financial terms."
While Saudi Arabia is believed to be offering Liberty Media a $65 million per year race fee to host F1 from 2023, Hockenheim reportedly baulked at $16 million.
Circuits
20 January 2020
add_circle Wurz designs Saudi Arabia’s new F1 track
17 January 2020
add_circle Zandvoort holding back F1 team simulation data
17 January 2020
add_circle Nissany part of Israel GP push for 2021 - report
14 January 2020
add_circle Bahrain would welcome Saudi Arabia to F1
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
21 January 2020
add_circle Marko plays down Vergne’s F1 return chances
21 January 2020
add_circle F1 door ’not closed’ to Hockenheim
21 January 2020
add_circle Alonso could have won 2019 title - Briatore
21 January 2020
add_circle No big step for McLaren in 2020 - Brown
21 January 2020