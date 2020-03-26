F1 coronavirus calendar ’crazy’ and ’brutal’ - Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen says the prospect of 18 races in six months sounds "crazy".

Some are sceptical that Formula 1 will get back to racing at all this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the official plan is for 15-18 races beginning in June.

"It sounds crazy to have 18 races in six months," Haas driver Magnussen told Viasat.

"But if that’s the way it is, that’s the way it is and then we’ll see the family at Christmas. I can’t say if it can be done, but it certainly sounds brutal."

Some believe the only way to achieve such a compacted calendar would be to cut the weekend format to two days or perhaps even have two races per circuit.

"Maybe it could be cool to try, but we just want to be racing soon," Magnussen said.

Former F1 driver Mika Salo, however, says that with Liberty Media and the teams facing a chronic income shortage, such a plan is simply necessary.

"I guess they have no choice," he told C More.

"The drivers have contracts to race and Liberty is free to do the rest of the season as they see fit. 22 races were agreed and they have to attempt to do them.

"Everyone will just have to adjust," Salo added. "It’s going to be tough, but right now everyone gets a long vacation so it’s a good idea to rest now."