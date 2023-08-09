F1 considers DRS ban for qualifying

By GMM 9 August 2023 - 10:09





Formula 1 is considering banning the use of car’s DRS rear wing systems during qualifying, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

It would be a controversial move for the sport, as it may be interpreted as a way to soften Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s dominance, at least over a lap.

"Max isn’t hurting anything," Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur told Italy’s Autosprint. "He’s just doing a fantastic job - better than the others - with his team.

"We can’t complain about his dominance."

Mercedes’ chief technical officer Mike Elliot, however, says it’s "unbelievable how much time Red Bull wins" every time the DRS flap is triggered.

Red Bull’s technical chief Pierre Wache denies anything "magic" is going on.

"It doesn’t open more than other teams or anything like that," he told L’Equipe. "It just goes back quite simply to the concept of our car.

"When our wing is closed, we don’t have too much drag, and when the driver opens it up, he gains much more speed. Our strength is purely aerodynamic," Wache insists.